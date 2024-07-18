SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 144.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 463,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 162,768 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 481,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 163,458 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in FOX by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

