SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 225.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDP opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.07%.

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at $46,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

