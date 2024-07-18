SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco Trading Down 3.3 %

Watsco stock opened at $502.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

