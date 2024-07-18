SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.80%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

