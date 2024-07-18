SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,232.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,694,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,664,000 after buying an additional 122,926 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 469,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 173,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Articles

