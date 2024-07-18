SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Stock Up 0.6 %

Chemed stock opened at $549.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.73. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.