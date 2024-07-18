SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIVN

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.