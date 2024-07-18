SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,910 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

