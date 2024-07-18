SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after buying an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after buying an additional 161,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

VLY opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.