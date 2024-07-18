SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of SIL opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

