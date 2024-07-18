SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,458 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BP alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BP. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BP by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in BP by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Get Our Latest Report on BP

About BP

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.