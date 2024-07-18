SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,310 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,543,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,043,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after buying an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 445,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after buying an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,044,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after buying an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.05.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $181.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.81.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

