SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 65,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after buying an additional 1,080,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Fox Advisors upgraded Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Lyft Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile



Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

