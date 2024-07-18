SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $24,562,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $313.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $303.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $323.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

