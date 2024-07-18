Shopify Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 131,664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 79,131 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

