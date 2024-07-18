Shopify (TSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion.

