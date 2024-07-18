Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expands By 6.3%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 373,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 484,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $84.71.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
