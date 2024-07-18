Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expands By 6.3%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,587.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $65,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 373,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 484,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $84.71.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

