Short Interest in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Grows By 5.2%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $432,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $941.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.