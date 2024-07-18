Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 7.0%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BANX opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

About ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.