Short Interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Decreases By 6.1%

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

