Short Interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rises By 8.4%

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

