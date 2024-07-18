Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Declines By 5.8%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 204,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cingulate Price Performance

Shares of CING stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $1.60.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

