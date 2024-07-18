Short Interest in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Expands By 10.2%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,760,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 21,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $232,061.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last ninety days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Confluent by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,787 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Confluent by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

