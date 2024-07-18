Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Rises By 10.3%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

