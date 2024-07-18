Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Decreases By 8.5%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Performance

Shares of Environmental Tectonics stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Environmental Tectonics has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.72%.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

