Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Drops By 8.6%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.2 days.

Extendicare Price Performance

Extendicare stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Extendicare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

