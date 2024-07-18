Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Drops By 5.4%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Five Point Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. Five Point has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $443.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 193,979 shares of company stock worth $595,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 694,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Point by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 826,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 121,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

