Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Expands By 5.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRCEF opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.
About Fletcher Building
