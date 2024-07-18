Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Expands By 5.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 365,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRCEF opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

