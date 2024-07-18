Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Rises By 9.9%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,635,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,246,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 326,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.