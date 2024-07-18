Short Interest in GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Decreases By 7.7%

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,338.5 days.

GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 0.2 %

GMXTF opened at 2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.23. GMéxico Transportes has a 1 year low of 2.03 and a 1 year high of 2.53.

GMéxico Transportes Company Profile

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. provides logistics and ground transportation solutions in Mexico. It offers cargo transportation services through rail network, as well as transfer of various products, including bulk, fluids, and palletized cargo, containerized cargo, automobiles, intra-terminal services, rental of rail equipment, and passenger transportation services.

