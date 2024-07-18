Short Interest in GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Decreases By 7.7%

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,338.5 days.
GMéxico Transportes Trading Down 0.2 %
GMXTF opened at 2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.23. GMéxico Transportes has a 1 year low of 2.03 and a 1 year high of 2.53.
GMéxico Transportes Company Profile
