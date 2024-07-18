Short Interest in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Rises By 9.7%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Granite Ridge Resources

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,206.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,206.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,200 shares of company stock worth $194,135 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 4,228.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 57.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 406,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

