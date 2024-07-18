Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Grows By 9.6%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INDP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDP opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.