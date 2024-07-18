Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Drops By 6.6%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 566.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,013,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after purchasing an additional 861,441 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 466,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 176,390 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 434,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 98,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

