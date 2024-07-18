SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SI-BONE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,209 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 150,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

SI-BONE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIBN opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SI-BONE

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,555. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.