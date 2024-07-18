Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 2.33. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,329.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

