SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 760.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Stock Up 1.6 %

SJW opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $73.14.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Stories

