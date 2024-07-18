Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Releases Earnings Results

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVKEF opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

See Also

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

