Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.