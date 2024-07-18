SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $16.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $884.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.13%.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $399,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

