SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

