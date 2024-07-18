SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.
SoftwareONE Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.
About SoftwareONE
SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SoftwareONE
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.