Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Solventum traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 130683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOLV. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59.
Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
