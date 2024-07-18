Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading Down 0.6%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 54,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 55,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Certuity LLC owned about 0.10% of Sonder at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

