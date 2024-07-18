SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 1.4% After Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.55. 13,431,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 42,064,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Specifically, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.76.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,765,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

