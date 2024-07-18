Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 543,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BCAL opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAL. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth $159,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,700,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

