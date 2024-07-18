Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,015 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 1.7 %

SCCO opened at $109.91 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average is $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

