Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Mark Stowell Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,270.27).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock Performance
About Southern Hemisphere Mining
Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, lithium, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Hemisphere Mining
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.