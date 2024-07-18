S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $490.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $489.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.36. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $489.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

