Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Director Acquires C$109,025.00 in Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 623,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,025.00.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Lembit Janes purchased 287,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,225.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Lembit Janes purchased 14,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,590.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Lembit Janes purchased 127,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,587.50.

Spanish Mountain Gold Price Performance

Spanish Mountain Gold stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.05. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 7.72.

About Spanish Mountain Gold

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.