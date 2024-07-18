SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 118,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 252,197 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.54.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 939,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $611,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.