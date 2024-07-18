SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

